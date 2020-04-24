As Muslims started observing the holy month of Ramadan, the vast majority of the 1.8 billion adherents have seen their rituals changed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing lockdowns.

In many countries where Muslims reside, mosques will be closed and the call to prayer for many will be observed at home.

The coronavirus outbreak has meant that Muslims during the month of Ramadan will not be able to meet in large numbers with friends and family to renew social bonds and engage in acts of charity.

All these things will now be observed strictly within the confines of homes.

How is fasting being affected in different countries?

In the month of Ramadan, Muslims wake up before dawn to eat a meal, suhoor, and break their fast after sunset with a meal called iftar.

Often breaking of the fast is a communal affair, however, during these extraordinary times, such a move could have public health consequences which is why countries around the world have moved to limit them.

In Turkey, the Ministry of Interior made a series of announcements in the run-up to Ramadan.

Bakeries serving special Ramadan flatbread will stop taking orders two hours before the breaking of the fast to avoid long queues.

A tradition dating back several hundred years, with drummers going around different neighbourhoods to wake people for the morning suhoor, will also be stopped.

Public transportation services will be increased three hours before the time to break the fast to prevent overcrowding, and food retailers will be monitored to stop unscrupulous traders from jacking up prices.