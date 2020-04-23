Turkey's healthcare is putting up a brave fight against the novel coronavirus, trying its best to keep the number of deaths as low as possible, and succeeding so far.

"Despite the pandemic, even now our service and intensive care rooms are not as full as before the pandemic,” Turkish Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday, assuring the public that the country's health infrastructure was fully prepared to tackle the crisis.

Koca said the 'unseen hero' of Turkey's battle against the coronavirus was its public, which has shown remarkable 'faith' in government institutions.

At the start of the pandemic, Turkey's intensive care bed occupancy rate was about 80 percent. But now, according to the government figures, it has reduced to 60 percent.

"As long as measures are followed, we do not expect a new wave of Covid-19 in Turkey," he said, adding that compared to several European countries and the US, Turkey has a low death rate of 2.3 percent, compared to the number of positive cases.

When we look at other developed countries, the death rate in the US is 5.3 percent, Spain is 10.5 percent, Italy is 13.2 percent, Germany is 3.5 percent, the UK is 13.5 percent, France is 17.3 percent.

What has helped Turkey in keeping the coronavirus death toll low so far?

Health sector reform

Under the Health Transformation Programme, which began in 2003, Turkey has augmented its hospitals with new technology and skilled workforce. The Ministry of Health audits all hospitals twice a year in accordance with quality, safety and service standards together with a national accreditation system.

Numerous health facilities also have accreditation from international organisations such as the Joint Commission International (JCI) and the ISO 9001 certification. Most of the facilities also offer five-star service.