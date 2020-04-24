European stocks slid in early deals on Friday, with EU leaders divided over the size of a financial rescue package to stimulate the bloc's economy left battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Around an hour after opening, London was down 1.3 percent, Frankfurt dropped 1.6 percent, Paris retreated 1.5 percent, Milan lost 1.4 percent and Madrid tumbled 2.1 percent.

"The inability of the EU to come together quickly and agree, even in times of emergency, isn't just frustrating, it's harmful to all members," noted Craig Erlam, an analyst at Oanda trading group.

"They seem to have agreed on the idea of a recovery fund while leaving the details for a future date," he said.

The US on Friday approved nearly half a billion dollars in new stimulus but European leaders were divided on their own measures as the world sought to salvage economies hammered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Erlam added that "investors may also be reacting badly to Remdesivir's performance in its first randomised clinical trial".

US stocks ended flat on Thursday and Tokyo dropped on Friday, following reports that the closely watched antiviral drug Remdesivir has had no effect on patients in a coronavirus test.

"This was a ray of hope earlier this week and already we're learning the pitfalls of getting too excited about these cures at the early stages of testing," Erlam said.

Asian shares lower as Wall St rally fizzles amid virus fears

Asian shares are lower on Friday after an early rally on Wall Street suddenly vanished, the latest example of how fragile the hopes underpinning the stock market’s monthlong recovery are.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 0.9 percent to finish at 19,262.00. South Korea's Kospi lost 1.3 percent to 1,889.01, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.5 percent to 5,242.60. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.4 percent to 23,878.54, while the Shanghai Composite lost 1.1 percent to 2,808.53.

In India, the Sensex lost 0.6 percent to 31,704.37. Shares fell in Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

Investor sentiment was back in fragility mode as attention again shifted to the economic damage the world is likely to suffer because of the pandemic, says Prakash Sakpal and Nicholas Mapa, economists at ING.

“Investors will continue to be monitoring developments on the Covid-19 front with a setback on clinical testing for a treatment to the virus. Meanwhile, the US passed a fresh round of stimulus while oil prices continued to inch up slightly,” they said in a commentary.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 flipped between gains and losses, ending the day down 0.1 percent. It’s a microcosm of the extreme swings that have gripped markets for months, as investors struggle to set prices for where corporate profits and the economy will be months from now.