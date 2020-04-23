Two suspected members of Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad's security services had charges of torture and sexual assault read out against them on Thursday in a German court, in what lawyers say is the first trial for war crimes by Syrian regime agents.

Anwar R, a former intelligence officer who applied for asylum in Germany six years ago after leaving Syria, is charged with 58 murders in a Damascus prison where prosecutors say at least 4,000 opposition activists were tortured in 2011 and 2012.

Grey haired, with a bald patch and wearing a moustache, glasses and a dark sweater, he sat calmly behind a glass cubicle erected under hygiene rules adopted by the court against the coronavirus outbreak.

The charges read out included at least one rape and multiple sexual assaults.

The second suspect, Eyad A, 43, charged with facilitating the torture of at least 30 opposition activists arrested after an anti-Assad demonstration in 2011, covered his face with his grey jacket hood as he took his seat at the court. He arrived in Germany in April 2018.

Arabic interpreters repeated the charges to the suspects, identified by their first names only under German privacy laws.

Step towards justice

Campaigners have hailed the process as a first step towards justice for thousands of Syrians who say they were tortured in government facilities, after attempts to establish an international tribunal for Syria failed.

The Assad regime denies it tortures prisoners.

"The defendants are accused of having been members of Syria's general intelligence directorate," said Petra Zimmermann, spokeswoman of the higher regional court in Koblenz.