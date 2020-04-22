Minorities in France are complaining that they are being singled out for brutal treatment by French police enforcing coronavirus-related lockdowns.

In recent days, images and videos have emerged of French police officers beating those they accuse of violating lockdown orders and threatening to fire a teargas grenade at a journalist covering unrest in a suburb of Paris.

In one incident a motorcyclist of Arab origin was seriously injured and needed emergency treatment when an unmarked police car opened its door causing a collision.

France is one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus, with more than 158,000 confirmed cases and at least 20,796 deaths at the time of publication on April 22.

Many media outlets have framed ongoing riots as expressions of anger against the lockdown but residents say they are angry at the way it is being enforced in France.

Police in France have a long history of brutality, most notably on show in the recent Yellow Vest protests against economic austerity and high taxes.

More than 8,400 Yellow Vest protesters were arrested and 2,000 injured, many with serious wounds. They include five people who had their hands blown off by police officers and 23 who were blinded.

Minorities, particularly members of the Arab and black communities, face a greater risk of state violence.

Deaths, such as that of 24-year-old Adama Traore in police custody on his birthday, highlighted the reasons why so many in French minority communities fear police forces.

A history of violence

For many experts and activists, it is a mistake to see modern-day French policing in isolation. Instead, they trace contemporary policing in France to its historic precedents in both Vichy France and later colonial regimes in North Africa, particularly Algeria.