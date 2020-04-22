Stocks around the world are clawing higher on Wednesday, and the S&P 500 climbed toward the first gain in what’s been a dismal week for markets.

Even the oil market gained ground. Prices for crude have been turned upside down because of how much extra oil is sloshing around following a collapse in demand. US oil jumped 25 percent after President Donald Trump threatened the destruction of any Iranian gunboats that harass US Navy ships, raising the possibility of a disruption to oil supplies.

The S&P 500 was up 2.1 percent in midday trading, following up on milder gains in Europe and Asia. Treasury yields also inched higher in a sign of a bit less pessimism in the market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 460 points, or 2 percent, to 23,479, as of noon Eastern time, and the Nasdaq was up 2.4 percent.

”This has been a tremendously good reminder that the stock market is a forward predictor,” said Andrew Slimmon, managing director and senior portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

Investors sent US stocks down by nearly a third from February into late March, before efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus threw the economy into a recession. Now, even as depressing economic and health reports pile up by the day, some investors are looking ahead to the possibility of parts of the economy reopening as infections level off in some areas.

Painfully deep

The recession is still expected to be painfully deep, but potentially short, Slimmon said, which is pushing some investors to buy stocks that have been beaten down.

Energy stocks jumped to the market’s biggest gains, riding the ripple of strengthening oil prices. Halliburton jumped more than 10 percent, while Diamondback Energy and Apache both added more than 6 percent. All three, though, remain down more than 60 percent for the year so far.

A barrel of US oil to be delivered in June climbed to $14.45. It had zig-zagged overnight and was close to flat earlier in the morning, before Trump’s tweet. The big gain, though, means it’s recovered just a fraction of its steep losses. It was close to $30 at the start of last week and nearly $60 at the beginning of the year.

Brent crude, the international standard, climbed 6 percent to $20.48 per barrel.

Other companies that have been big losers due to the coronavirus pandemic also rose after offering some slight hints of hope.