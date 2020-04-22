WORLD
3 MIN READ
Trump says US will destroy Iranian gunboats if they harass US ships
On Sunday the Iranian side had accused the US Navy of "unprofessional and provocative behaviour" that interfered with their own exercises.
Trump says US will destroy Iranian gunboats if they harass US ships
Four Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps navy vessels are seen next to the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton in the Gulf, April 15, 2020. / Reuters
April 22, 2020

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he had ordered the military to attack and destroy any Iranian vessel that harasses US Navy ships.

"I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea," Trump said on Twitter.

'Dangerous and provocative'

The order came one week after 11 small armed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps speedboats reportedly swarmed around US Navy and Coast Guard ships in international waters in the northern Gulf.

On Sunday, the Revolutionary Guard accused the US Navy of "unprofessional and provocative behaviour" that had interfered with their own exercises, according to Mehr News Agency.

The United States should focus on saving its military from the coronavirus, an Iranian armed forces spokesman said on Wednesday. 

Recommended

"Today, instead of bullying others, the Americans should put all their efforts toward saving those members of their forces who are infected with coronavirus," Abolfazl Shekarchi said.

The incident took place while the US vessels were reportedly engaged in exercises as part of their patrols in the region, thousands of kilometres away from home.

No shots were fired, but the Pentagon said the Iranians engaged in "dangerous and provocative actions" that risked collision or worse.

The US claims that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps boats "repeatedly crossed the bows and sterns of the US vessels at extremely close range and high speeds," coming at one point within nine metres of the bow of one.

The much smaller IRGC navy vessels ignored warnings from the US ships for about one hour, before finally responding to radio communications and then leaving, the US side said.

Trump's statement followed Tehran's announcement on Wednesday of its first successful launch of a military satellite.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin