US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he had ordered the military to attack and destroy any Iranian vessel that harasses US Navy ships.

"I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea," Trump said on Twitter.

'Dangerous and provocative'

The order came one week after 11 small armed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps speedboats reportedly swarmed around US Navy and Coast Guard ships in international waters in the northern Gulf.

On Sunday, the Revolutionary Guard accused the US Navy of "unprofessional and provocative behaviour" that had interfered with their own exercises, according to Mehr News Agency.

The United States should focus on saving its military from the coronavirus, an Iranian armed forces spokesman said on Wednesday.