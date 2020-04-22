An armed militant group killed at least 52 youths in a village in northern Mozambique after they refused to be recruited into its ranks, local media reported late Tuesday.

Defence and security forces confirmed that the killings took place in the first week of April, according to a report published by Mozambican news site Noticias.

The youths were attacked and murdered in the village of Xitaxi in Muidumbe district of Cabo Delgado province, SDS spokesman Orlando Mudumane was quoted by the article.

He appealed to younger generations not to join any militant or criminal groups in the country, advising them instead to collaborate with the authorities in the fight against them.