Turkey introduces new Covid-19 measures for Ramadan
Events, as well as tents where people gather for breaking fast will not be allowed.
This April 18, 2020 photo shows Istanbul's Ortakoy area during Covid-19 restrictions. / AA
April 22, 2020

Turkey’s Interior Ministry on Wednesday announced new Covid-19 measures for the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. 

Events, as well as tents where people gather to break their fast, will not be allowed.

The ministry said all necessary precautions will be taken when the fast begins in the morning and when the fast ends in the evening to maintain social distancing outdoors.

The temporary closure of streets that may be crowded during these times will be evaluated on a case-to-case basis. 

Visits to Islamic landmarks will be also restricted.

The municipalities will also coordinate the increase in road trips made three hours before the fast is broken, considering the traffic density.

The selling time of Ramazan pide, a traditional round and flat bread generally consumed during the fasting month, will be terminated two hours before the end of fast in order to prevent crowds from gathering at bakeries. 

Production, sales and other preparation processes will continue in bakeries during the night.

Marketplaces will also be controlled to ensure citizens follow social distancing rules and wear face masks.

Social distancing will also be enforced among visitors to cemeteries on the eve of and during Eid al Fitr, the holiday that marks the end of the fasting month, with officials taking temperatures at the entrance.

