Facebook has taken a $5.7 billion stake in the Jio digital platforms business of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, the two sides said Wednesday, marking one of the biggest foreign investments in the country.

The deal will give the US social media giant a 10-percent stake in Jio Platforms, part of Ambani's Reliance Industries empire.

Announcing the deal, Facebook said it wanted to link up the "power of WhatsApp", its messaging subsidiary, with Jio, which is taking a fast-growing share of the online sector to increase digital business.

India is Facebook's biggest single market with some 400 million users.