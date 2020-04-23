TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Seventh trilateral meeting on Syria held via teleconference
Turkey expressed its concerns at the meeting over ongoing acts of terror by the PKK/YPG and attempts to legitimise it.
Seventh trilateral meeting on Syria held via teleconference
People return home after the cease-fire agreement for Syria's Idlib, along Turkey's southern border, reached by Turkey and Russia on April 17, 2020. / AA
April 23, 2020

The seventh meeting of the foreign ministers of Turkey, Iran and Russia on the latest situation in Syria was held on Wednesday via teleconference.

"The fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in Syria, developments on the ground, particularly in Idlib and east of the Euphrates, the political process, humanitarian situation and return of refugees were discussed in the meeting," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

During the meeting, the three countries as the guarantors of the Astana process reaffirmed their commitment to Syria’s territorial integrity and political unity.

“In the meeting, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu underlined the importance attached by Turkey to the prevention of the spread of Covid-19 in Syria and, to that end, the necessity to increase coordinated international efforts," the ministry added.

Cavusoglu also emphasised the need for the continuation of humanitarian assistance activities toward Syria via Turkey.

Recommended

The parties also expressed their satisfaction over the reduction of tensions in Idlib thanks to the Additional Protocol of March 5, 2020 to the Memorandum on Stabilization of the Situation in the Idlib De-escalation Area.

Mentioning the importance of the ceasefire in Idlib, Cavusoglu pointed out that a lasting ceasefire constitutes a fundamental necessity to advance the political process.

Meanwhile, "Cavusoglu expressed Turkey’s concerns over the ongoing acts of terror by the PKK/YPG and continued attempts to legitimise it as a result of the failure to fully remove the PKK/YPG from the regions as foreseen by the Memorandum of Understanding of Oct. 22, 2019," said the statement.

While the parties highlighted the importance of furthering the political process in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2254, Cavusoglu reiterated Turkey’s expectation of concrete progress in the third round of the constitutional committee meetings.

"Cavusoglu also indicated that Turkey would continue the necessary work on the return of Syrian refugees displaced due to the conflict. Turkey’s readiness to work with its Astana partners on this issue was also highlighted," the statement added.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam