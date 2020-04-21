Sri Lankans commemorated the anniversary of last year's Daesh-inspired Easter Sunday bomb attacks mainly from their homes on Tuesday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 260 people were killed when three churches, two Catholic and one Protestant, came under simultaneous suicide bomb attacks during Easter celebrations on April 21, 2019.

Three tourist hotels were also targeted, killing some 42 foreign nationals.

Public memorials organised to mark the anniversary were cancelled amid a rise in Covid-19 patients. Instead, church pastors were asked to ring bells and observe two minutes of silence be observed at the time of the bomb attacks.

Investigators concluded that two groups inspired by Daesh were responsible for the attacks. The government of then-president Maithripala Sirisena was blamed for ignoring near specific intelligence received before the attacks.

“We are grateful to those friendly nations that generously shared the intelligence information prior to the attack on several occasions, which our political leaders unfortunately did not take seriously," said Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, the Archbishop of Colombo, Sri Lanka's capital.

“We honour especially all those who lost their lives, those who were seriously injured and all those who lost loved ones, families that have been broken up..." the archbishop said.

The UN office in Sri Lanka stressed the need to relentlessly fight terrorism.