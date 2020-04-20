As the world grapples with the coronavirus, Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar has been losing the territories occupied by his forces and his chances of toppling the UN-backed government have diminished to the point that he's venting his frustrations on civilians.

In the past few weeks, Haftars forces have engaged in brazen violence against civilians, killing dozens of them with rocket and mortar attacks in Tripoli.

Libya's internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) has taken Tarhouna, the warlord Haftar’s key stronghold, and advanced to the southeast of Tripoli with the help of airstrikes carried out on the Al Watiya airbase in western Libya, which is mostly controlled by Haftar’s militias.

Regional experts say that since the GNA signed a memorandum of understanding with Turkey in November last year, the UN-backed government has felt encouraged to reverse Haftar's military gains in the country.

"With Turkey’s help, the GNA is able to resist Haftar's massive offensives," Talha Kose, who is the chair and an Associate Professor of Political Sciences at Ibn Haldun University, told TRT World.

"Now Haftar's supporters, the UAE, Egypt and Russian mercenary groups, are struggling to deal with the changing power balance on the ground after Turkey’s support to the GNA."

The GNA launched 'Operation Peace Storm’ on March 25. The aim was to remove the Tripoli blockade led by warlord Haftar’s self-styled army and his ragtag militias.

In yet another snub to Haftar, the UK government confirmed its support to the GNA last week, saying that it "stands by the legitimate government’s side, and supports the ceasefire implementation efforts”.

Osama al Juwaili, the general who is the head of GNA’s joint operations, recently said in an interview that the Tripoli standoff would end soon with the departure of Haftar’s forces.

Turkish drones