After suspending all prayers to the public, Saudi Arabia has now suspended Taraweeh prayers at the two holy mosques in Mecca and Medina in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Taraweeh, special night prayers performed during the holy month of Ramadan, will be held without public attendance at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, said Abdul Rahman As-Sudais, president of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques.

Taraweeh will be performed mainly with staff, As-Sudais said in a statement on Twitter.

The statement also said that itikaf, the Islamic practice of secluding oneself in the mosque to pray, has been cancelled at both mosques.