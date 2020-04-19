The presidents of Turkey and the US agreed on Sunday to cooperate against the global coronavirus pandemic and its effects.

In a phone call, Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart Donald Trump discussed bilateral relations and regional developments, according to a statement released by Turkey's Communications Directorate.

The statement said that Erdogan and Trump agreed to continue close cooperation against the threat posed by the novel coronavirus outbreak to public health and the economies of both countries as a requirement of the "spirit of solidarity" of the NATO alliance.

The coronavirus death toll in Turkey reached 2,017 as of Sunday, with 86,306 cases to date, according to the country's Health Ministry.