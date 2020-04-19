Pressures mounted Sunday on governments to ease the economic pain of coronavirus lockdowns after protests from those fearing for their livelihoods, and authorities responded with a wide range of possible dates and solutions and a few emphatic “not yets.”

Shutdowns that began in China in late January and spread to Europe, the US and elsewhere have disrupted economic, social, cultural and religious life across the globe, plunging the world into its most painful economic slump since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

Tens of millions of workers have lost their jobs already, and millions more fear that they are next.

Some countries, like Britain, which is still deep in the middle of its outbreak, say it's too soon to give definite lockdown easing dates.

Germany

In Germany, which has managed to significantly slow the rate of new infections since mid-March, most small stores can reopen Monday. The head of an association representing German cities said many people would likely welcome the opportunity to shop in person again.

“But we’re not expecting a huge rush now,” Helmut Dedy told Germany’s dpa news agency. “The stores that are reopening will be just as accessible a week later.”

After six weeks of being stuck inside, Spanish authorities say children will be allowed to leave their homes beginning April 27.

Spain

Spain imposed one of the strictest lockdowns in Europe, helping drive the daily increase in confirmed infections from over 20 percent down to 2 percent for a country whose 20,000 virus deaths are only surpassed by the United States and Italy.

Albania

Albania plans to let its mining and oil industries reopen Monday, along with hundreds of businesses including small retailers, food and fish factories, farmers and fishing boats.

United States

The death toll in the US is nearing 40,000 with more than 735,000 confirmed infections, and the global case count has passed 2.3 million, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University of national health reports.

Supporters of President Donald Trump protested in several states Saturday, ignoring social distancing and stay-at-home orders to demand that governors end controls on public activity. They were goaded on by Trump tweets.

Trump is pushing to relax the US lockdown by May 1, a plan that hinges partly on more testing.

Texas, Indiana and some other states have announced plans to allow some retailing and other activity to resume. Florida and South Carolina have reopened beaches, with some drawing noticeable crowds.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has criticized the federal response as inadequate, rejected pressure to reopen businesses. New York’s daily death toll fell below 550 on Saturday for the first time in two weeks, but Cuomo said hospitals are still reporting nearly 2,000 new patients a day.

“We are not at a point when we are going to be reopening anything immediately,” Cuomo said.

South Korea