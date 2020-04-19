WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iran extends prisoner furloughs as Covid-19 death toll jumps to 5,118
President Hassan Rouhani says Iran will extend leave for prisoners for one more month after the country temporarily released 100,000 detainees to combat coronavirus.
Iran extends prisoner furloughs as Covid-19 death toll jumps to 5,118
President Hassan Rouhani says decisions on gatherings during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan will be taken next week. / Reuters
April 19, 2020

Iran has extended furloughs for prisoners for another month, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday, as the Islamic Republic endeavours to stem the spread of the new coronavirus in its crowded jails. 

Iran's reported temporary release of 100,000 prisoners since February – including prisoners of conscience and dual and foreign nationals – was welcomed by the United Nations on Friday as a good step, but one that must be expanded.

"Furloughs of those prisoners, who pose no threat to the society, have been extended until May 20," Rouhani said in a televised cabinet meeting.

However, a letter by UN human rights experts, including special rapporteur on Iran Javaid Rehman, said "most prisoners of conscience, human rights defenders, conservationists and dual and foreign nationals" remained imprisoned in Iran. 

Rouhani said mosques and holy sites in Iran would remain closed until at least May 4, as the Middle East's worst-hit country tries to contain the fast-spreading outbreak that killed 87 more people, raising the death toll to 5,118 on Sunday.

The Iranian state TV reported Kianoush Jahanpour, a spokesman for the Health Ministry, as saying that 1,343 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 82,211.

Recommended

'High-risk businesses' to remain closed

Iran allowed so-called low-risk businesses – including many shops, factories and workshops – to resume operations in Tehran on Saturday, a week after re-opening in the rest of the country.

"Mosques and religious centres will remain closed for the next two weeks ... Decisions on gatherings during the (Muslim holy month of) Ramadan will be taken next week," Rouhani said.

Schools and universities remain closed, and a ban on cultural, religious and sports gatherings has been imposed.

Rouhani said high-risk businesses – including theatres, gyms, saunas, beauty salons, and shopping centres – would remain closed "until further notice".

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin