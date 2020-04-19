Foreign governments criticised the arrest of 15 Hong Kong anti-Beijing activists in a police sweep on charges of organising and participating in protests last year.

The arrests on Saturday were the biggest crackdown on the city's anti-Beijing movement since the outbreak of mass protests last year.

The International Bar Association said the authorities should not encroach on human rights and the legal system must guard against any abuses of power when the world was preoccupied with the coronavirus pandemic.

"The United States condemns the arrest of anti-Beijing advocates in Hong Kong," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

"Beijing and its representatives in Hong Kong continue to take actions inconsistent with commitments made under the Sino-British Joint Declaration that include transparency, the rule of law, and guarantees that Hong Kong will continue to 'enjoy a high degree of autonomy'," he said.

The arrested supporters of the anti-Beijing movement included Democratic Party founder and barrister Martin Lee, 81, millionaire publishing tycoon Jimmy Lai, 71, and former lawmaker and barrister Margaret Ng, 72.

Police said those arrested were aged between 24 and 81, and they were detained on charges of organising and participating in “unlawful assemblies” on August 18 and October 1 and 20 last year.

Major and often violent demonstrations broke out across the former British colony on those days.

They were all due to appear in court on May 18. Police said more arrests were possible.

Some of those arrested were released on bail late on Saturday.