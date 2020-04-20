Israel's doctors will ration ventilators for patients based on their physical and psychological health profile and chances of survival, a local television channel said, citing an official document.

Channel 13 released a health ministry document which outlines which Covid-19 patients will be deprioritised when it comes to assigning ventilators.

According to the document, those with physical and mental disabilities, including patients with heart, lung, liver, kidney diseases, nervous system disorders, psychological trauma, or those who suffer from untreated disease or dementia, or patients on their deathbed or those with less than 20 percent chance of recovering from Covid-19 will benefit from the respirator last.

"Those whose vital organs are fully healthy before they became infected; those with a low percentage of disabilities; those with mild illnesses, or discomfort in only one organ; and those who are more than 80 percent likely to recover from the virus," will be given first priority.

"The document of the Ministry of Health is tantamount to discrimination against the disabled," the Equal Rights Commission for the Disabled was cited as saying by Channel 13.