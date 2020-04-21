US President Donald Trump said Monday that he would temporarily suspend immigration to the United States because of the new coronavirus pandemic, despite the US already being the worst-hit country in the world.

Trump referred to the "Invisible Enemy," a phrase he has used to describe the virus that has killed more than 42,000 people out of more than 792,000 infections in the US.

"In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!" he tweeted Monday night.

Trump said the move would also protect Americans' jobs, though the state-imposed lockdowns to slow the virus's spread have already left 22 million people in the US out of work.

Trump's tweet gave no further details about what the measure would entail, how it would be implemented or how long it would be in place.