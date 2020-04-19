Mali headed into the final round of legislative elections on Sunday, aiming to revive public faith in its embattled institutions despite a bloody militant conflict and looming viral pandemic.

Voters in the nation of 19 million will cast their ballots in the runoff for 147 seats in the National Assembly.

The elections have been repeatedly delayed, eroding trust in institutions as the country struggles with a militant revolt that has claimed thousands of lives and forced hundreds of thousands from their homes.

The first round on March 29 was disrupted by militant attacks and intimidation, including the kidnapping of opposition leader Soumaila Cisse.

The turnout nationwide averaged 35.6 percent, but was just 12.9 percent in the capital Bamako.

It is the country's first parliamentary poll since 2013 when President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita's Rally for Mali party won a big majority.

The elections were meant to take place in late 2018 after Keita was returned to office but the poll was postponed several times, mainly because of security concerns.

A "national dialogue" staged last year to discuss Mali's spiral of violence called for the ballot to be completed by May.