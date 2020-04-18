Libya government forces fired into residential neighbourhoods of the country's besieged capital with heavy weapons, killing five civilians on Friday, including an elderly man and a teenager, according to Tripoli health officials.

Despite appeals for a freeze in the fighting so that authorities can confront the coronavirus pandemic, artillery rounds crashed into houses across from the prominent Royal Health Clinic in southern Tripoli, killing a 16-year-old boy and wounding his mother and two younger brothers, aged 12 and 8, said health ministry spokesman Malek Merset.

In the Souk al Juma neighbourhood of Tripoli, one man was killed when a Grad rocket struck his home, and four others wounded, including a woman, he added.

In a western Tripoli neighbourhood, a 70-year-old man was killed and four members of the same family wounded when shells hit grocery stores and surrounding homes, said al Hashemi.

A shelter for civilians who fled fighting in other parts of the city also came under fire, killing one 40-year-old man and wounding two policemen.