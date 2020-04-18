The US-Canadian border will remain closed another month to fight the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Saturday.

Both countries agreed on the continued closure, said Trudeau.

"This is an important decision, and one that will keep people on both sides of the border safe," he said.

The border has been closed for more than three weeks, except for transport of goods that amount to $1.7 billion (CAN$2.4 billion) in two-way trade each day.