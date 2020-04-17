Stocks around the world rallied on Friday as investors latched onto strands of hope about progress in the fight against the coronavirus.

The S&P 500 was up close to 2 percent in afternoon trading, following up on even bigger jumps in Europe and Asia.

The gains came even as scary data piles up about the economic and human toll of the virus, which has killed more than 149,000 worldwide and forced the formerly high-flying Chinese economy to shrink a crunching 6.8 percent last quarter. A measure of leading economic indicators in the US plunged last month by the most in its 60-year history, the latest in a string of similarly unprecedented data reports.

The stock market tries to set prices now for where corporate profits and business conditions will be months in the future, and some investors are focusing on the possibility that parts of the economy could reopen, even if it’s not imminent, rather than on the current dismal data. The S&P 500 is on pace for its first back-to-back weekly gain since the market began to sell off in February.

“Just having that light at the end of the tunnel is what people really want to see,” said J.J. Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade.

He and many other analysts caution that the recent rally and optimism may have been overdone, though, and the market will likely remain volatile. Any improvement in the economy will likely be gradual.

“There's the opportunity for a big letdown when we get back to work that things aren’t humming immediately,” Kinahan said.

Among the wisps of optimism that investors were focusing on Friday:

– A news report cited early progress in a drug candidate for the virus. Analysts cautioned that the encouraging data was only anecdotal, and they were hesitant to put too much stock in it.

– President Donald Trump unveiled guidelines late Thursday for states to follow as they reopen their economies following widespread shutdowns to slow the spread of the virus.

– Boeing, one of the stocks hardest-hit by the pandemic, said late Thursday that it will resume production of passenger jets in Washington state next week. It suspended work late last month after workers tested positive for the coronavirus.

Together, the developments helped lift the S&P 500 by 1.8 percent, as of 1:45 pm Eastern time. Earlier in the day, the index bounced between gains of 2.2 percent and 1.1 percent.