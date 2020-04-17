WORLD
2 MIN READ
Almost 25,000 to be freed under Myanmar prisoner amnesty
Human rights groups estimate Myanmar’s overcrowded prisons hold 92,000 people, including those awaiting trial.
Almost 25,000 to be freed under Myanmar prisoner amnesty
A prisoner reaches out from a bus to shake hands with family members after being released from the Insein prison by a presidential pardon in Yangon, Myanmar, April 17, 2020. / AP
April 17, 2020

Myanmar announced on Friday that it was releasing almost 25,000 prisoners under a presidential amnesty marking this week's traditional New Year celebration.

The release for the Thingyan holiday was announced in a statement from President Win Myint's office. Mass amnesties on the holiday are not unusual, though the number this year was the highest in recent memory.

The president’s statement did not say if the release was related to calls to free them because of the hazard of contracting Covid-19 in the close quarters of prison.

Human rights groups estimate Myanmar’s overcrowded prisons hold 92,000 people, including those awaiting trial.

It wasn’t clear if any political prisoners were among those being released. According to Myanmar’s Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, there are 92 political prisoners serving prison terms, and another 124 in detention awaiting trial. The government has said it considers them to simply be lawbreakers rather than political prisoners.

Recommended

The New York-based group Human Rights Watch earlier this month said Myanmar should reduce its prison population immediately to curb the spread of Covid-19.

London-based Amnesty International last week called on the authorities to immediately and unconditionally release all political prisoners, whom it charges are victims of injustice.

Prisoner releases are normally staggered over a period of days. Some 87 foreigners were among those set for release, though their details were not announced.

Riots broke out at several prisons in the wake of last year’s holiday amnesty. Force was used against convicts protesting that pardons were granted unfairly, favouring prominent people over ordinary prisoners convicted of the same crimes.

Myanmar has reported 85 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, including four deaths.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin