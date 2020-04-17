WORLD
2 MIN READ
Fire kills 14 people at refugee camp in northeast Nigeria
More than 30,000 civilians who fled their homes in the wake of attacks by the Boko Haram have been taking refuge at the camp close to the border with Cameroon since 2015.
Fire kills 14 people at refugee camp in northeast Nigeria
Huts and sheds are seen at the Gamboru/Ngala internally displaced persons (IDPs) camp in Borno, Nigeria April 27, 2017. / Reuters
April 17, 2020

At least 14 people were killed and dozens injured when a fire broke out on Thursday at a camp for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in northeast Nigeria.

The incident took place at a camp in Ngala, a small town close to the border with Cameroon, an official of the Borno State government told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity.

More than 30,000 civilians who fled their homes in the wake of attacks by the Boko Haram militant group have been taking refuge at the camp since 2015.

President Muhammadu Buhari, in a statement issued by his media advisor Garba Shehu, described the incident as “extremely horrifying."

Recommended

"It is sad to hear the news of the death of 14 persons and injury to many from a fire incident at an IDP camp in Ngala, Borno State," he said.

Shehu said the president has directed Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq “to investigate and report to him on the circumstances leading to the incident and advise on how a future occurrence will be averted.”

Over a decade of Boko Haram violence in the country's volatile northeast region has displaced about three million people, according to a 2019 report by the United Nations Office for Humanitarian Coordination.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin