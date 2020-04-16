US President Donald Trump turned against the World Health Organization by announcing that he is halting funding on Tuesday, a decision criticised by health experts as a crime against humanity.

Trump added that a review is being conducted and it would investigate the organisation’s “role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of coronavirus”.

“The US funds $400 million to $500 million to the WHO each year,” Trump said, noting that China "contributes roughly $40 million." Now those numbers are not exactly true, but we will come to that later.

Trump has complained that the WHO “defended the actions of the Chinese government and even praised its so-called transparency”.

While there is an ongoing debate about the WHO’s performance in the face of a pandemic, let’s take a step back and look at what the organisation provides, how it works and why exactly some experts are calling it a “crime against humanity”.

The World Health Organization

The WHO is a specialised agency within the UN system that is mainly concerned with international public health and was established on April 7 1948, and is headquartered in Geneva. The organisation is a member of the UN Sustainable Development Group.

The organisation works globally to promote health, keep people across the world safe and to serve the most vulnerable. According to their mission statement, the WHO’s main goal is: “To ensure that a billion more people have universal health coverage, to protect a billion more people from health emergencies, and provide a further billion people with better health and well-being.”

In terms of health emergencies, it is the WHO’s responsibility to prevent emergencies and support the development of the necessary tools during outbreaks and to detect and respond to acute health emergencies.

In the latest budget proposal in February, President Trump’s administration had already requested a reduction in US contributions to the organisation from $122 million to $57.9 million. Despite the massive decrease of its contribution, the US was WHO’s top official financial contributor, with China in the second place with $28.6 million.

In 2019, the US contributed about $553 million - which makes it the largest contributor with almost 15 percent of WHO’s budget.