At least two dozen Rohingya Muslims died aboard a boat that was rescued on Wednesday with nearly 400 starving people aboard after failing to reach Malaysia and drifting for weeks, Bangladesh coast guard officials said on Thursday.

"They were at sea for about two months and were starving," one of the coast guard officials told Reuters in a message. The official said a "final decision" had been made to send the 382 people on board to neighbouring Myanmar, where the Rohingya are from.

Acting on a tip-off, the coast guard patrol launched a three-day search for the boat, locating it at night off the country's southeastern coast, spokesman Lieutenant Shah Zia Rahman said.

"We have rescued at least 382 Rohingya from a big overcrowded fishing trawler and brought them to a beach near (the coastal town of) Teknaf. They were starving," Rahman told AFP, adding that more than 30 had died of starvation on board.

"They were floating for 58 days. And over the last seven days it was moving in our territorial waters," he said.

The Rohingya, who were thought to be from refugee camps on Bangladesh's southeast coast, were headed to Malaysia, but turned back at sea when that country implemented a strict coastal patrol due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Dhaka Tribune local newspaper said.

Rahman said authorities would investigate the possibility that the refugees could also have come from the Rohingya homeland in Myanmar's restive Rakhine state, where they are a persecuted Muslim minority.