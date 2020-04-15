The number of deaths in Germany from the coronavirus has surpassed those reported by China, according to statistics released on Wednesday by local health authorities.

Data analysis firm Risklayer and Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, which compiles real-time figures from nearly 400 local authorities, reported 301 new deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the toll to 3,495.

China, where the pandemic began in December, so far confirmed 3,342 deaths from the virus.

Despite the staggering death toll in Germany, the number of new daily cases of Covid-19 remained below 3,000 for a third consecutive day.

With 2,138 new cases, the number of people infected with the virus climbed to 132,210, according to figures published by the Tagesspiegel daily.

Germany’s disease control agency, the Robert Koch Institute, has reported that nearly 72,600 people have recovered from the virus so far.

Intensive care beds

The country has the fifth-highest tally of reported Covid-19 infections in the world, ranking behind the US, Spain, Italy, and France. But its death toll remains far lower than other hard-hit countries.