A federal government aid programme meant to help millions of Americans who are out of work will see Donald Trump’s name printed on the cheque.

With less than eight months to go before the November presidential elections, Trump wants to put his stamp on the aid in a bid to gain some political currency.

As early as March there were reports that Trump’s signature would appear on cheques. The move, while unusual, would be entirely in keeping with Trump’s style of self-publicity.

Shortly after Trump signed a historic $2 trillion financial aid package to stimulate the US economy according to the Washington Post work begun to place Trump’s name on it.

Trump has defended the highly partisan political move by saying: "I don't know too much about that...I don't understand how my signature got on the relief check. I'm sure people are very happy to get a big fat beautiful check with my name on it.”

Trump’s move according to reports could delay a much-needed handout as millions of Americans struggle with unemployment.

Online, the move was described as a “narcissistic” delay with millions of Americans out of work and in a precarious financial situation.

Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the US House of Representatives and one of Trump’s most hardline detractors blasted Trump for the move describing it as “shameful”.

“Delaying direct payments to vulnerable families just to print his name on the check (sic) is another shameful example of President Trump’s catastrophic failure to treat this crisis with the urgency it demands," Pelosi added.

The coronavirus pandemic has cost some 16 million Americans to lose their jobs, in the past month alone.

According to the US Treasury Department, more than 80 million Americans will receive a one-off payment of up $1,200, and some of those will receive a cheque which will have "President Donald J Trump" printed on it.