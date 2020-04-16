Nurse Mike Gulick was meticulous about not bringing the novel coronavirus home to his wife and their 2-year-old daughter.

He’d stop at a hotel after work just to take a shower. He’d wash his clothes in Lysol disinfectant. They did a tremendous amount of handwashing.

But at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California, Gulick and his colleagues worried that caring for infected patients without first being able to don an N-95 respirator mask was risky.

The N-95 mask filters out 95 percent of all airborne particles, including ones too tiny to be blocked by regular masks.

But administrators at his hospital said they weren’t necessary and didn’t provide them, he said.

His wife, also a nurse, not only wore an N-95 mask, but covered it with a second air-purifying respirator while she cared for Covid-19 patients at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center across town in Los Angeles.

Then, last week, a nurse on Gulick’s ward tested positive for the coronavirus, which causes the disease Covid-19.

The next day doctors doing rounds on their ward asked the nurses why they weren’t wearing N-95 masks, Gulick said, and told them they should have better protection.

For Gulick, that was it.

He and a handful of nurses told their managers they wouldn’t enter Covid-19 patient rooms without N-95 masks.

The hospital suspended them, according to the National Nurses Union, which represents them.

Ten nurses are now being paid but not allowed to return to work pending an investigation from human resources, the union said.

They are among hundreds of doctors, nurses and other health care workers across the country who say they’ve been asked to work without adequate protection.

Some have taken part in protests or lodged formal complaints. Others are buying — or even making — their own supplies.

Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention don’t require N-95 masks for Covid-19 caregivers, but many hospitals are opting for the added protection because the infection has proven to be extremely contagious.

The CDC said Wednesday at least 9,200 health care workers have been infected.

Saint John’s said in a statement that as of Tuesday it’s providing N-95 masks to all nurses caring for Covid-19 patients and those awaiting test results.

The statement said the hospital had increased its supply and was disinfecting masks daily.

“It’s no secret there is a national shortage,” said the statement. The hospital would not comment on the suspended nurses.

Angela Gatdula, a Saint John's nurse who fell ill with Covid-19, said she asked hospital managers why doctors were wearing N-95s but nurses weren’t. She says they told her that the CDC said surgical masks were enough to keep her safe.

Then she was hit with a dry cough, severe body aches and joint pain.