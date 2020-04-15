TÜRKİYE
Coronavirus treatment in Turkey is free
Turkish citizens who have contracted with Covid-19 will be treated free of charge.
Picture shows medical workers applauding after five people recovered from Covid-19 and discharged from a hospital in Diyarbakir, Turkey. / AA
April 15, 2020

As part of fight against coronavirus, all people in Turkey regardless of whether they have social security or not will be able to benefit from the equipment provided by the Health Ministry.

It will not be checked if an individual has social security during coronavirus treatment in the health centres, according to a presidential decree published in Official Gazette on Tuesday.

All equipment, tests, kits, drugs that will be used during the treatment will be free of charge and will be provided by the Health Ministry.

Health Ministry also is authorised to determine principles regarding to the procedure.

On Tuesday, Turkey confirmed 107 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,403.

The total number of registered coronavirus cases surged to 65,111 as 4,062 more people tested positive for the virus, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told a news conference following the virtual meeting of Coronavirus Science Board.

So far, a total of 4,799 have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, Koca said.

He also said 33,070 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 443,626. 

Turkey is currently treating 1,809 patients in intensive care units, according to the top health official.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
