Kimberley Hutton went to hospital to have a baby in the middle of March, stayed for a week, and returned to a world completely changed.

While the 26-year-old single mother was on the maternity ward, Britain had entered lockdown to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.

"We left and there were no cars on the road. There was no one walking on the street. It was really, really bizarre," she told Reuters in an interview.

Hutton came home with her newborn son and no one could come and visit her to help out.

"It has been really hard. I'm very lonely.

"Every time there's something I think isn't quite right, I can't just pop him down to see the doctor, because I'm worried that he might be at risk of getting the coronavirus."

As the virus sweeps across the country, the lockdown has changed all aspects of Britons' lives, with social distancing rules enforceable by the police and hospitals pushed to the brink.

A new mother in Britain is usually assigned a health visitor, who comes to the home to offer advice and support as she recovers from the birth and learns how to care for her baby. Hutton said this had been replaced by phone calls.

The British government has categorised pregnant women as being at increased risk from Covid-19, meaning that they are advised to self-isolate most of the time.