Libya's internationally recognised government said on Monday its forces had seized two coastal cities between Tripoli and the Tunisian border from troops backing the warlord Khalifa Haftar.

"Our forces took control of Sorman and Sabratha and are pursuing (Haftar's forces)," said a statement by Mohammed Gnunu, spokesman for the forces of the United Nations-recognised Government of National Accord.

Control of war-torn Libya is largely divided between pro-GNA forces and those of eastern-based Haftar, who launched an offensive to try to capture the capital on April 4 last year.

On their Facebook page, GNA forces published images of Grad rocket launchers, 10 tanks and armoured vehicles they said they had captured in the cities, which had been controlled by militias allied with Haftar.

Mohammad al Gammoudi, a GNA commander on the ground, said Sorman and Sabratha had been seized after "six hours of fighting with air cover."

GNA chief Fayez al Sarraj also said his forces had taken the cities.

GNA military spokesman also announced late Monday that it has regained control of around 2,000 square miles of land west of the capital Tripoli.

An armory, large amount of ammunition and military equipment belonging to Egypt and the United Arab Emirates were also seized, the spokesman added.

Haftar's forces did not immediately comment.

Libya has suffered almost a decade of conflict since longtime dictator Muammar Gaddafi was brought down and killed in a 2011 uprising backed by several Western powers.