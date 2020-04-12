A Turkish military cargo plane carrying second patch of medical supplies departed on Sunday for the UK in a bid to help the country tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

"At the direction of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's instructions, the second patch of medical aid that will be used to fight the Covid-19 virus have been sent to the UK today," the Defence Ministry said on Twitter.

Ankara is helping multiple states to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic.

So far it has sent aid to Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Kosovo, as well as Libya, Italy and Spain, among others.

Turkey to help Israel, Palestine

Turkey will also send medical aid to Israel and Palestine to help them battle coronavirus, the country's presidential spokesman said on Sunday.