TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey sends second batch of medical supplies to UK
Ankara is helping multiple states to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic including, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Kosovo, as well as Libya, Italy, and Spain, Israel and Palestine among others.
Turkey sends second batch of medical supplies to UK
Crucial supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) for medical staff are delivered from Turkey into a Royal Air Force base for distribution around the country, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Carterton, Britain, April 10, 2020. / AA Archive
April 12, 2020

A Turkish military cargo plane carrying second patch of medical supplies departed on Sunday for the UK in a bid to help the country tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

"At the direction of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's instructions, the second patch of medical aid that will be used to fight the Covid-19 virus have been sent to the UK today," the Defence Ministry said on Twitter.

Ankara is helping multiple states to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic. 

So far it has sent aid to Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Kosovo, as well as Libya, Italy and Spain, among others.

Turkey to help Israel, Palestine

Turkey will also send medical aid to Israel and Palestine to help them battle coronavirus, the country's presidential spokesman said on Sunday.

Recommended

"There was a demand for medical aid from Israel, and it will be completed within days. We will simultaneously send medical supplies to Palestine," Ibrahim Kalin told CNN Turk.

Kalin said Armenia's medicine demand was also approved by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and it was currently in process by the Health Ministry.

Nearly two million cases

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has spread to at least 190 countries and regions across the world.

The pandemic has killed nearly 110,000 people and infected over 1.78 million, while almost 410,000 people have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by the Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising