TÜRKİYE
Turkey ends two-day curfew over Covid-19
The two-day lockdown ended on Sunday midnight. Over 15,000 people violated the restrictions, the Interior Ministry said.
In this picture, the legendary Maiden's Tower is seen from Anatolian side of Istanbul during the curfew implemented to curb the spread of Covid-19. / AA
April 12, 2020

Turkey lifted a 48-hour curfew in 31 provinces across the country as of midnight Sunday which had been implemented as part of measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

People largely obeyed the weekend lockdown, which began at midnight Friday, said the Interior Ministry. 

In a statement, the ministry said 18,770 people had violated the restrictions and were subjected to "administrative and procedural penalties." The specifics of the penalties were not mentioned. 

The government continues to restrict the movements of those under the age of 20 and above 65. Schools, malls, cafes and restaurants also remain closed while nearly all gatherings, including congregational prayers, have been suspended. 

Turkey registered 97 more deaths on Sunday from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,198. 

The total number of confirmed cases surged to 56,956 as 4,789 more people tested positive for the virus, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, sharing the ministry's link for daily updates on coronavirus figures. 

