Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has rejected Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu's resignation on Saturday.

The announcement came just hours after Soylu said he is stepping down from the post, citing recent incidents ahead of this weekend’s coronavirus curfew across much of Turkey.

Turkey's Directorate of Communications issued a statement saying the final decision comes down to President Erdogan.

"The resignation of our Minister of Interior has not been accepted and he will continue to serve," the statement added.

Soylu had earlier taken full responsibility of the implementation of the weekend lockdown.

"In a process carried out diligently and meticulously, the responsibility for all implementation of the weekend curfew to stem the pandemic falls on me in every respect," Soylu said on Twitter.

Soylu, who has held the post since August 2016, said the scenes that took place just following the declaration of the lockdown on Friday night did not reflect smooth implementation of policy.

Panic-buying