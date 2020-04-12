Spain's government on Saturday set out guidelines for people returning to work under a loosening of lockdown restrictions, while the country reported its lowest one-day increase in deaths from the coronavirus since March 23.

Most Spaniards have been confined to their homes since mid-March with only businesses in sectors deemed strategically important allowed to operate normally.

However, from Monday, some other industries such as construction and manufacturing will be allowed to restart, enabling thousands to return to work.

Under guidelines issued by the prime minister's office on Saturday, companies returning to work must provide appropriate protective equipment and ensure employees have space to be at least two metres apart.

Amid concerns it may be too early to begin unwinding the lockdown measures, however, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska sought to downplay the change in the rules.

"We are still in the confinement phase... We haven't begun any relaxation (of the restrictions)" he said at a joint press conference with Health Minister Salvador Illa.

Security forces will distribute 10 million masks at public transport hubs in the coming days, Marlaska said, adding that their use was recommended but not compulsory.

But some politicians criticised the government for failing to provide details of its plans.

"Neither the Madrid region nor any other local transport authority has any information about the distribution of masks announced by the Health Minister," Madrid's transport chief Angel Garrido wrote in a tweet.