Fearing that pollen from female poplar trees may aggravate Covid-19 or coronavirus pandemic, authorities in India-administered Kashmir have ordered axing thousands of trees.

With the onset of spring, the tree, known locally as Russi Frass, releases pollen in the form of cotton tufts, leading to breathlessness in some people.

But experts say, there was no scientific study to back the claim that these pollens could exacerbate respiratory diseases or transmit Covid-19 pandemic.

Both farmers and environmentalists in the region are up against the government decision, describing it as a manmade ecological disaster and depriving thousands of livelihoods.

The regional administration last week directed the social forestry department to cut down 42,000 female poplar trees. It also directed district administrators to ensure that farmers and private landowners also cut these trees.

According to official records, the Kashmir region is home to 20 million poplar trees also known as North American Cotton Tree (NACT).

It was introduced in the region in 1982 through a world bank aided social forestry project to boost the local economy by addressing to the wood requirement and also help in afforestation. The tree has since then become a major part of Kashmir’s landscape and green cover.

“We cannot cut down these trees at such a mass scale. It will be an ecological disaster,” Mohammad Muheem, a botanist in the region, told Anadolu Agency.

He said that the axing of these trees will have a cascading effect on the habitat of many birds and animals.

“The decision amounts to an ecological disaster.It will also contribute to soil erosion and reduce oxygen levels. Who will compensate all this and the loss of green cover? “asked Muheem.

No scientific study to back claim