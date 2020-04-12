WORLD
2 MIN READ
Netanyahu rival seeks extension in Israel coalition talks
Gantz, Netanyahu’s chief rival in three elections over the past year, was given the task by Israel’s president last month of forming a new government after winning the backing of a narrow majority of members of the newly elected parliament.
Netanyahu rival seeks extension in Israel coalition talks
A combination picture shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Israel November 17, 2019, and leader of Blue and White party Benny Gantz in Tel Aviv, Israel November 20, 2019. / Reuters
April 12, 2020

Benny Gantz, leader of Israel’s Blue and White Party, on Saturday asked the country’s president for a two-week extension as he tries to form a coalition government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Gantz, Netanyahu’s chief rival in three elections over the past year, was given the task by Israel’s president last month of forming a new government after winning the backing of a narrow majority of members of the newly elected parliament.

But in an abrupt about-face, Gantz later said he would seek to form an “emergency” government with Netanyahu’s Likud party to confront a growing coronavirus crisis.

His decision caused his Blue and White alliance to disintegrate, leaving him at the helm of a diminished version of the party.

The emergency government is expected to leave Netanyahu in the prime minister’s post for a year and a half, before the job rotates to Gantz. After initial signs of progress, talks between Gantz and Netanyahu hit a snag last week.

Recommended

Gantz faces a Monday deadline for reaching a deal. He announced late Saturday that he would ask the country’s figurehead president, Reuven Rivlin, for a two-week extension.

“I believe that we are close to signing an agreement, and that with additional time an agreement can be finalized,” he said.

Earlier, Netanyahu called for an immediate resumption of talks in an atmosphere of “good will.”

A failure to reach a deal could plunge the country into a fourth consecutive election in just over a year.

Rivlin did not immediately respond to Gantz’s request.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin