Turkey has put international co-operation at the forefront of its fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Part of this has also included providing essential frontline aid to many countries.

Over the last 20 years, Turkey’s economic rise has ensured that it has become a global trading partner and an essential component of the supply chain. These business networks and political links are now being used to export Turkish aid.

Aid to close allies

On Friday 11 April, Turkey announced that it would be sending aid to its long time UK ally.

"At the direction of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish Armed Forces aircraft that will transport to the United Kingdom the medical aid supplies prepared by Turkey’s Health Ministry to be used in the fight against COVID-19 has departed Etimesgut/Ankara," Anadolu Agency reported.

Britain is one of hardest hit countries as a result of the coronavirus with more than 70,000 infections and almost 9,000 deaths.

The move is in addition to the aid it will send to the Libyan government, which is still in the midst of a civil war.

Aid to the Tripoli government could prove essential to the state which has been battered by a nine year war. The country has 24 confirmed cases of the virus and 1 death, however, the breakdown in civil order could hamper efforts to find out the true scale of the virus.

Turkey delivers aid to historic neighbours

Closer to home Turkey delivered much needed medical equipment to its historic neighbours in the Balkans as much of the European Union battles to contain the virus which saw the bloc paralysed.

"Masks, overalls, and test kits prepared by Turkey’s Health Ministry will be delivered to Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Kosovo at the instructions of our President Mr [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan," announced the Turkish Defence Ministry.

Balkan countries have seen more than 5,000 infections, however, unlike their other Western European countries, the officially reported rate of infections has seemingly slowed as the countries have taken strict measures to enforce social distancing.

In North Macedonia, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) distributed 2,500 packages of food, cleaning and hygiene products with the help of a local non-governmental organization.

Turkish aid to Europe

In addition to the help that it has provided to the Balkans, the Turkish Air Force earlier this month donated medical supplies to Spain and Italy.

The two European countries have been the hardest hit in the continent with more than 300,000 infections and accounting for more than one-third of global deaths with more than 33,000 dead.

The medical supplies were donated by Turkey to its long time NATO allies and include protective gear for front line staff, disinfectants and 450,000 face masks quoting the famous Persian poet Jalaluddin Rumi: "There is hope after despair and many suns after darkness.”

The Spanish Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya has also thanked Turkey for allowing Spain to purchase ventilators from a Turkish company.

The gesture was noteworthy because Turkey has placed restrictions on the sale of essential medical equipment as it also battles the deadly pandemic.