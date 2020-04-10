South Korean officials on Friday reported 91 patients thought cleared of the new coronavirus had tested positive again.

Jeong Eun-kyeong, director of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), told a briefing that the virus may have been "reactivated" rather than the patients being re-infected.

South Korean health officials said it remains unclear what is behind the trend, with epidemiological investigations still under way.

The prospect of people being re-infected with the virus is of international concern, as many countries are hoping that infected populations will develop sufficient immunity to prevent a resurgence of the pandemic.

The South Korean figure had risen from 51 such cases on Monday.

Nearly 7,000 South Koreans have been reported as recovered from Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

"The number will only increase, 91 is just the beginning now," said Kim Woo-joo, professor of infectious diseases at Korea University Guro Hospital.

Relapse, faulty tests or reinfection?

The KCDC's Jeong raised the possibility that rather than patients being re-infected, the virus may have been "reactivated".

Kim also said patients had likely "relapsed" rather than been re-infected.