Turkey has launched a project for reducing the spread of the novel coronavirus by using location data from patients’ mobile devices, the country’s Communications Directorate said Wednesday.

The Health Ministry developed the Pandemic Isolation Tracking Project to stem the spread of Covid-19 by tracking patients diagnosed with the disease and ensuring they adhere to the government's quarantine procedure, it said.

The project, which was developed in cooperation with the Health Ministry, Information and Communication Technologies Authority and all GSM operators, will be important not only for those infected with the virus but also for the safety of their relatives and for public health.

A warning message will be sent to patients’ mobile phones if they violate the quarantine process.

If they do not return to isolation, necessary administrative measures and sanctions will be implemented for those patients.