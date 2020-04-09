WORLD
3 MIN READ
Greece must tackle cramped, unruly prisons – rights body
The country had taken "some positive measures" following a 2015 investigation, the Council of Europe said, but a delegation that visited last year found that degrading treatment of prisoners by police remained a "frequent practice throughout Greece".
Greece must tackle cramped, unruly prisons – rights body
An inmate can be seen inside his cell at Korydallos prison in Athens in this file photo dated May 3, 2015. / Reuters
April 9, 2020

Greece must take "decisive action" to tackle chronic overcrowding and staff shortages at its prisons, Europe's top human rights group said on Thursday.

The Council of Europe accused Greek officials of failing to investigate or prosecute ill-treatment of inmates and failing to provide proper medical care, access to hygiene products or hot water in some prisons.

The country had taken "some positive measures" following a 2015 investigation, the council said, but a delegation that visited last year found that degrading treatment of prisoners by police remained a "frequent practice throughout Greece".

In an official response published alongside the report, Greece cited a string of measures it had taken, including increasing the use of non-custodial penalties, such as community service.

Despite this, the council's delegation found that overcrowding remained a severe issue.

Recommended

In the country's main maximum security facility at Korydallos on the outskirts of Athens, up to seven people were crammed into a mould-infested cell measuring just 9.5 square metres, the report said.

Each inmate should have at least four square metres of living space, according to the council.

The delegation also said buildings at Korydallos holding between 230 to 430 people each were often overseen by just one prison officer "who clearly was not in a position to exert any authority or control".

As a result, violent gangs had been able to obtain drugs or mobile phones and even communicate with outside groups to threaten prison staff.

The council's delegation, from its anti-torture committee, said Greek officials must make improving conditions and staffing "urgent priorities" over the next four years, saying "no prisoner should have to sleep on a mattress on the floor".

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin