From the beginning of the pandemic, the coronavirus was largely seen as a death sentence for older people. But the mysterious virus has stunned and outmanoeuvred the global scientific community as the world witnesses rising death tolls among younger populations with no pre-existing health conditions.

Now scientists are course-correcting, pointing out the dire fact that the disease can kill perfectly young and healthy human bodies.

"I'm fascinated by what I would call the pathogenesis," said Antony Fauci, the top doctor in Washington’s anti-Covid-19 task force.

"You know, you get so many people who do well and then some people who just, bingo, they're on a respirator, they're on ECMO (a cardio-pulmonary machine) and they're dead," Fauci said, referring to the fact that both global scientific community and governments still have no clear idea about the behaviour of the virus.

According to specific March data, which covers nearly 2,500 patients, provided by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately half of the patients were aged between 20 and 54 and even more worryingly 38 percent of patients within the same age range were hospitalised.

More than 700 people under 50 have died from the virus across the US, according to a Washington Post analysis. The number corresponds to nearly 5 percent of the US total deaths to date.

“A very fit 30-year-old triathlete is just as vulnerable as a chess-playing 45-year-old who gets no exercise. We just don’t know who it is that this virus carries the master key to,” said Shawn Evans, a medical expert and the director of resuscitation at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, California, the US.

Scientists across the world blame several possible factors ranging from genetic makeup to the immune system and the virus load - the amount of virus - in the body of patients for the death of young people.

While some young people have appeared to be in very good shape in terms of their health, their immune system has been unable to deal with the enigmatic virus’ deadly attacks.

“Just because they are young doesn’t mean they aren’t vulnerable. Nobody knows what immune protection they have at any given moment,” Evans said.

Another problematic fact is that a powerful immune system, which overreacts to the virus could prove suicidal and destroy healthy cells inside the body of a young person, and eventually cause death.