WORLD
3 MIN READ
Newspapers go broke, feeling fiscal strain of coronavirus pandemic
The 179-year-old Jewish Chronicle and the Jewish News went into liquidation this week with more British papers feeling the pinch as sales and advertising revenues dry up.
Newspapers go broke, feeling fiscal strain of coronavirus pandemic
British newspapers are displayed for sale with their front pages reporting on the general election, outside a store in South Kensington, London, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged Friday to heal Britain's divisions over Brexit after his gamble on early elections rewarded him with a commanding majority in Parliament and a new mandate to take his country out of the European Union at the end of January. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
April 9, 2020

Media outlets are under financial strain as the Coronavirus pandemic hits advertising revenues and puts a halt on sales.

In the UK, the crisis has already claimed two newspapers; the Jewish Chronicle and the Jewish News.

In a statement on its website, the Jewish Chronicle said it expected liquidation to conclude within the next two to three weeks, with operations continuing as normal until then.

“Despite the heroic efforts of the editorial and production team at the newspaper, it has become clear that the Jewish Chronicle will not be able to survive the impact of the current coronavirus epidemic in its current form,” the statement said.

Founded in 1841, the Chronicle, alongside the Jewish News, were the two main papers serving the British Jewish community.

The strain is also being felt by larger outlets, including some of Britain’s largest tabloid papers.

The company Reach, which runs several tabloids, such as the Daily Mirror, Daily Star, and Daily Express, as well as regional titles, announced it was going to furlough 1,000 staff members or roughly 20 percent of its workforce. Managers at the company are also taking a 20 percent pay cut.

Recommended

One of Britain’s largest publishers, the Daily Mail Group, has asked staff to take a pay cut in exchange for shares in the company.

While the PA Media Group, which runs one of the UK’s largest wire services, has furloughed a quarter of its staff while asking those remaining to take pay cuts.

Furloughing has been an approach adopted by many companies during the pandemic. It involves granting an unpaid or partially paid leave of absence until a company can get its house in order.

Newspapers in the UK and elsewhere have been feeling the pinch as sales drop. By late March, sales of printed papers in the country had dropped 30 percent with that drop expected to accelerate as stricter measures on movement were introduced.

Despite a rise in online traffic related to the Covid-19 pandemic, media outlets are not benefiting as many advertisers choose to block their content from appearing alongside such articles, cautious of audiences associating their products with the disease.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin