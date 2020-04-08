Germany’s public health authority launched a smartwatch app on Tuesday in partnership with health-tech startup Thryve to help monitor the spread of Covid-19 and analyse whether measures to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic are working.

The Corona-Datenspende (Corona Data Donation) app, available on https://corona-datenspende.de, gathers vital signs from volunteers wearing smartwatches or fitness trackers, including pulse, temperature and sleep, to analyse whether they are symptomatic of the illness.

Results will be represented in an interactive online map that would make it possible –– together with other data inputs –– for the health authorities and the general public to assess the prevalence of infections down to postcode level.

“If the sample is big enough to capture enough symptomatic patients, that would help us to draw conclusions on how infections are spreading and whether containment measures are working,” said Lothar Wieler, head of the Robert Koch Institute that is coordinating Germany’s coronavirus response.

Germany has the fourth highest Covid-19 caseload behind the US, Spain and Italy, at nearly 100,000, but has kept fatalities down to a relatively low 1,600 thanks to early and extensive testing.

The German authorities have been more cautious than some Asian countries in using digital technology to fight the coronavirus, restrained by Europe’s strict data privacy laws and mindful of public scepticism towards any surveillance reminiscent of Nazi or communist-era rule.

But a similar approach has been used here to model the spread of influenza while, in the US, connected 'smart' thermometers distributed by Kinsa Health have offered early insights into how quickly Covid-19 is spreading, the New York Times reported here last month.

Anonymous processing