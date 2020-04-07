Turkish data scientists have launched an online portal to document the emotional impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on people.

Visitors can write notes on coronaletters.com sharing how they are feeling during self-isolation.

Web developer Selcuk Demirbas told Anadolu Agency that the website will create an emotional map linking the letters and demographics of contributors.

Co-founder of the site, Ahmet Faruk Tuna holds a doctorate in corporate innovation.

Stating that the world is going through extraordinary times, Demirbas said this portal had the potential to serve as a reference point for future policy-making.

"This period will be remembered in terms of the impact it had on the economic, social, and health sectors. But we also thought that this should be evaluated in terms of emotions. What do people think and feel in these times? We wanted to create such content in order to understand this situation better," he said.