Hundreds of Greek health care workers demonstrated on Tuesday to protest against working conditions and lack of staff and equipment in public hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic.

The demonstrations were planned to coincide with World Health Day, according to the federation of hospital personnel.

"You only saw us when we covered our faces," proclaimed a poster printed by hospital trade unions, bearing a picture of doctors wearing anti-coronavirus masks.

Demonstrators at the large Evangelismos hospital in central Athens held up signs demanding job hiring, virus testing, and hospital equipment.

Police tried to enter the hospital courtyard where the rally was taking place before being forced back by demonstrators.

A similar protest was held at the main hospital in Larissa in central Greece, according to images from public television ERT.

Despina Tossonidou, president of the doctors' union at Voula hospital in southern Athens, said that in addition to the hiring of medical staff, intensive care units in private clinics should be requisitioned "to overcome the shortcomings of the public sector" during the virus crisis.