Covid-19 could not have picked a worse time to make its appearance on the world stage.

Of course, there could never have been a good time for this pestilence to ravage the globe, but it’s darkly ironic that the virus has emerged at such a bleak time in history.

The already shaky global democratic order, as the defining principles of international law and human rights, has been terminally weakened by a series of interconnected events that stretch from 9/11 and the subsequent mass criminality of the ‘war on terror’, to the re-emergence of genocide on the world stage in Syria.

The definitive language of this era is authoritarianism erupting around the globe, including in zones of the world that many thought were immune to that particular affliction in the post-Cold War era.

In Europe, for example, over the past decade or so, we’ve seen an increase in the hybridisation of authoritarianism and democracy - illiberal democracy or post-fascism, as it has been termed. The ground zero for this particular outbreak was Hungary, with the now decade-long rule of the openly illiberal and opportunistic authoritarian Viktor Orban.

Orban’s infamy is primarily focused on his anti-immigrant crusade, leading to him clashing with but more often than not shaping EU policy towards refugees, asylum seekers and non-EU migrants. Muslims are a particular target of hate for the despot who claims to be standing up for ‘Christian culture’.

But since then, Orban has been joined on the European and global stage by a wide range of politically similar figures and parties, whether as governing or electoral forces.

But it’s no surprise that Hungary is the first country to fall victim to what might be termed a Covid-19 coup. Using the virus as a pretext, Orban has suspended parliamentary democracy and the judicial and executive checks on his power.

Orban passed a law that allows him to rule by decree for an indefinite period, with the national ‘state of emergency’ caused by the Covid-19 pandemic as the main justification behind this power grab.

Orban is eradicating democracy by arguing that his government ‘cannot react quickly’ to Covid-19 if ‘there are debates and lengthy legislative and law-making procedures’.

Democracy is identified as the main hindrance to saving Hungary from Covid-19.

In reality, Orban’s new powers finally lift the mask that he has so unwillingly worn for a decade. No more will he have to put up with the inconvenience of elections or the scrutiny of the already weak critical media and political opposition, with all legislative elections suspended until Orban says otherwise.

Journalists or even opposition politicians who are deemed to ‘state or disseminate any untrue fact or any misrepresented untrue fact that is capable of hindering or preventing the efficiency of protection’ is ‘guilty of a felony’.

Make no mistake about it, given Orban – even before this power grab – waged war against civil society, including the media, civil rights NGOs and universities, this law is designed to eradicate criticism of him. For he, according to him and his party Fidesz, is the ultimate protector of Hungary. The penalty for this ‘felony’ is one to five years in prison.

But, of course, at a time when information, and not censorship, could save lives when it comes to Covid-19, many doctors and health professionals who want to speak out about Orban’s exceptionally lax medical response to the epidemic have now been gagged.